Georgia National Fair

Regular Adult Gate Admission – $10
Advance Purchase Gate Tickets – $9
2-Day Pass – $16/Person
Season Pass – $65/Person
- Available at the Georgia National Box Office window Sept 6-Oct 16(9am-4:30pm)
- Phone orders for advance gate tickets Sept.6 thru 4:30pm Sept 23
- Buy them online, right here!
Reaves Arena Concerts
- Advance purchase concert tickets include Fair admission!
- Tickets purchased day of the concert do not include Fair admission.
- Concert ticket prices do not include handling fees.
Advance Purchase Midway Ride Tickets
- Available at participating Kroger Stores, Robins AFB ITT office, Ft. Banning MWR, MCCS/ITT Albany – Sept 1-Oct 5 (available until closing time or 12:00 a.m. whichever occurs first and while supplies last)
- Available at the Georgia National Box Office window Sept 6 – Oct 4 (Window closes at 4:30 pm)
- Available by phone: 478-987-3247 or 800-987-3247 (Georgia Only) Sept 6 thru 4:30pm Oct 4
- Advance purchase ride tickets may be bought at these Kroger locations: