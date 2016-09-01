Georgia National Fair

Posted on

Regular Adult Gate Admission – $10

Advance Purchase Gate Tickets – $9
2-Day Pass – $16/Person
Season Pass – $65/Person

  • Available at the Georgia National Box Office window Sept 6-Oct 16(9am-4:30pm)
  • Phone orders for advance gate tickets Sept.6 thru 4:30pm Sept 23
  • Buy them online, right here!

Reaves Arena Concerts

  • Advance purchase concert tickets include Fair admission!
  • Tickets purchased day of the concert do not include Fair admission.
  • Concert ticket prices do not include handling fees.

Advance Purchase Midway Ride Tickets

  • Available at participating Kroger Stores, Robins AFB ITT office, Ft. Banning MWR, MCCS/ITT Albany – Sept 1-Oct 5 (available until closing time or 12:00 a.m. whichever occurs first and while supplies last)
  • Available at the Georgia National Box Office window Sept 6 – Oct 4 (Window closes at 4:30 pm)
  • Available by phone: 478-987-3247 or 800-987-3247 (Georgia Only) Sept 6 thru 4:30pm Oct 4
  • Advance purchase ride tickets may be bought at these Kroger locations:

Playlist

Headlines