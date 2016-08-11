Join Z 93.7 as it fights to help end Alzheimer’s in Middle Georgia! The Registration is at 5 pm the Ceremony starts at 6 pm and the walk is at 6:30 pm. Emily Bowden is the contact coordinator she can be reached at
478-746-7050 ebowden@alz.org.
Alzheimer’s Walk Central Georgia Walk To End Alzheimer’s
