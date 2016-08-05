Put on your dancing shoes! It’s time for Taste of the Arts: Soul Train, Macon’s premiere, themed gala fundraiser benefitting the programs of Macon Arts Alliance!

Taste of the Arts will be held Saturday, August 13 at 6 p.m. in the Historic Terminal Stationin Downtown Macon. Attendees are encouraged to don their super bad 70s attire and groove to the beat all night long!

Peruse our silent auction of original art, Super Fly Celebrity Chef Tasting Stations by Arts Roundtable, Coach & First Class Auctions with Vacations, Private Dinners, hot event tickets, luxury services, and more. Taste of the Arts: Soul Train promises to be the funkiest dance party of the summer!

Don’t miss your chance to dance the night away for a great cause! Get your tickets now: $40 advance, $50 at the door. Purchase advance tickets now!

Macon Arts Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the designated local arts agency for Macon-Bibb County. We are dedicated to fostering the arts in Central Georgia. As our exclusive fall fundraiser, Taste of the Arts is key to the success of Macon Arts Alliance. The funds generated by this event go directly to support our programs and our mission.