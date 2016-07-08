Posted on

Surrounded by a rich musical and southern culture, the Macon Film Festival celebrates independent films while promoting film-making for entertainment, inspiration, education, and economic development.Macon Film Festival is heading in to its 11th year with a four-day festival planned for July 21th – 24th. The Macon Film Festival screens independent films from around the world in multiple historic theaters in the city’s downtown district. The festival features film screenings, celebrity guests, special screenings, and workshops throughout the festival weekend. Listen to Brian Roberts starting July 11th to win a Macon Film Festival pack that includes a t shirt, a Macon Film Festival cup, and two passes to Sunday’s show.

